Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:29 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
26°C
Alibaba to contribute data center technology to OCP
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has announced plans to share with Open Compute Project (OCP) its newly-developed technology that aims to reduce energy consumption and build more eco-friendly data centers.

OCP is an organization whose mission is to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond.

Alibaba said it has been developing green data center technology, the latest being immersion cooling. It involves an immersed, liquid-cooling server solution that uses insulating coolant instead of traditional air-cooling equipment. The coolant absorbs the heat of the components before turning into gas, which is then liquefied back into the main cabinet for reuse. As a result, according to Alibaba, it is estimated that data centers with immersion cooling can reduce energy consumption significantly and lower operation costs by 20%.

As it does not require air conditioning or other large refrigeration equipment, the technology can be deployed anywhere, delivering space savings of up to 75%. It also improves computing density, with its power usage efficiency reaching as low as 1.0, beating the current industry average worldwide, the company said.

Shanyuan Gao, chief architect of Alibaba Infrastructure Services, said in a press statement, "We look forward to collaborating with OCP and its members around the world to drive the development and adoption of further technological breakthroughs intended to deliver an even greater impact for the industry, and we already have plans to contribute our innovations to OCP."

The technology has now entered the production phase and soon will be ready for deployment, said the firm. It will be used initially in the data centers of Alibaba Cloud, the Group’s cloud computing arm, and will later be made available more widely, helping to deliver broader benefits to society.

In 2015, Alibaba Cloud built the first data center in China that uses water-cooling technology at Qiandao Lake, near Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, where the company is headquartered. The stable temperature of the lake water allows Alibaba Cloud’s East China Data Center to benefit from free cooling for 90% of its operating time, driving down energy consumption by more than 80% compared to mechanical cooling and making it one of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world at the time of its construction, according to the company.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 14min ago

  • Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

    Bits + chips | 3h 33min ago

  • UMC names co-presidents

    Bits + chips | 3h 51min ago

  • Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

    Green energy | 3h 54min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 59min ago

  • Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

    Bits + chips | 4h 2min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • China market: Government ready to assign frequency bands for 5G networks

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Spreadtrum developing 5G chips

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers unlikely to adopt Black silicon wafers

    Before Going to Press | 4h 10min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Qualcomm APs adopted in popular smartphone devices

    Before Going to Press | 4h 13min ago

  • China market: CSOT begins construction of new flexible LTPS-AMOLED panel lines

    Before Going to Press | 4h 14min ago

  • China market: HP joins local firm to promote 3D printing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 4h 15min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to continue to count on 4G services to maintain growth momentum

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • Wistron business growth sees rebound

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • China government issues green power certificates

    Before Going to Press | 4h 28min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link