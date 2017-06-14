Alibaba to contribute data center technology to OCP

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has announced plans to share with Open Compute Project (OCP) its newly-developed technology that aims to reduce energy consumption and build more eco-friendly data centers.

OCP is an organization whose mission is to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond.

Alibaba said it has been developing green data center technology, the latest being immersion cooling. It involves an immersed, liquid-cooling server solution that uses insulating coolant instead of traditional air-cooling equipment. The coolant absorbs the heat of the components before turning into gas, which is then liquefied back into the main cabinet for reuse. As a result, according to Alibaba, it is estimated that data centers with immersion cooling can reduce energy consumption significantly and lower operation costs by 20%.

As it does not require air conditioning or other large refrigeration equipment, the technology can be deployed anywhere, delivering space savings of up to 75%. It also improves computing density, with its power usage efficiency reaching as low as 1.0, beating the current industry average worldwide, the company said.

Shanyuan Gao, chief architect of Alibaba Infrastructure Services, said in a press statement, "We look forward to collaborating with OCP and its members around the world to drive the development and adoption of further technological breakthroughs intended to deliver an even greater impact for the industry, and we already have plans to contribute our innovations to OCP."

The technology has now entered the production phase and soon will be ready for deployment, said the firm. It will be used initially in the data centers of Alibaba Cloud, the Group’s cloud computing arm, and will later be made available more widely, helping to deliver broader benefits to society.

In 2015, Alibaba Cloud built the first data center in China that uses water-cooling technology at Qiandao Lake, near Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, where the company is headquartered. The stable temperature of the lake water allows Alibaba Cloud’s East China Data Center to benefit from free cooling for 90% of its operating time, driving down energy consumption by more than 80% compared to mechanical cooling and making it one of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world at the time of its construction, according to the company.