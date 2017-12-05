AWS to set up IoT certification laboratory in Taiwan

Max Wang, Las Vegas; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to set up an IoT certification laboratory in Taiwan to tap the growing IoT market in Taiwan and enhance its cooperation with local enterprises, according to Alex Yung, managing director of AWS Greater China.

Over the past two years, AWS has already established cooperation ties with a number of Taiwan-based companies, including banking institutions and IT firms, Yung said, adding that Acer, Wistron, MediaTek, and many others have begun using AWS cloud service platform.

There are opportunities for AWS to further enhance its cooperation with Taiwan's companies which are manufacturing-centric and have established long-standing partnerships with international players for system, chip and software products, Yung said.

The time now is crucial to Taiwan's companies as they seek new development directions or transformation opportunities when industrial applications have now entered new areas, including AI, machine learning, big data, IoT and cloud, Yung contended.

The planned IoT certification laboratory is scheduled to kick off operation in January 2018 at the earliest, which will help local companies quickly test and certify their related IoT products, Yung said.

Alex Yung, managing director, AWS Greater China.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, December 2017