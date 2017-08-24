Taipei, Thursday, August 24, 2017 16:12 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Alibaba fund invests in 11 Taiwan startups
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Alibaba Taiwan Start-up Business Fund (ATSBF), a US$300 million venture capital established by China-based ecommerce operator Alibaba Group, has so far invested in 11 Taiwan-based startups, it was disclosed at a ATSBF-organized forum in Taipei on August 22.

CDIB Development Innovation Advisors under China Development Financial Holding, WI Harper Group and ATSBF each manage US$100 million of the venture captial.

Alibaba also offers cloud computing services operated by its subsidiary Alibaba Cloud to help the startups.Source: Commercial Times, complied by Digitimes, August 2017

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: Alibaba

