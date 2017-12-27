Alibaba Cloud upgrades AI platform

Martin Yao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Alibaba Cloud, China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group's cloud computing subsidiary, has upgraded ET, its in-house-developed AI (artificial intelligence) with single intelligent capability unveiled in 2016, to ET Brain with multiple intelligent capabilities for multi-industry application, according company chief scientist for machine learning Min Wanli.

Alibaba Cloud integrated in-house-developed cognitive power of speeches, images, human faces, natural languages, and others into ET in 2016, with ET positioned as the world's first AI-based on brain-like architecture. In 2017, Alibaba Cloud combined AI technologies and cloud computing-based big data capability with knowledge about many industries to upgrade it to ET Brain.

Now, Alibaba Cloud has started plans to seek AI partners around the world to strengthen ET Brain to become an open AI ecosystem for applying ET Brain to operation of financial services, manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, retail operation, city administration and smart home devices. Alibaba Cloud believes there are three principles for such AI-based application: Scenario-driven ability to solve problems to decrease cost and increase efficiency; sufficient data to upgrade AI capability; sufficient computing capability to support algorithm and deep learning.

Alibaba Cloud in October 2017 offered AliOS Things, an operating system for open-source implementation for application of IoT (Internet of Things), and 17 international IC makers, including STMicroelectronics, and China-based ones have developed 21 models of AliOS Things-supporting chips.

In addition, Alibaba Cloud has offered AliOS Lite, a light version of AliOS Things for use in IoT devices requiring lower CPU and memory performance such as smart speakers and smartwatches, and 17 chip makers, including Intel, NXP Semiconductors, MediaTek and Spreadtrum Communications, plan to support AliOS Lite. AliOS Things and AliOS Lite will be available on many platforms in 2018.