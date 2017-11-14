Alibaba generates sales over CNY168 billon on Singles' Day

Heemie Weng, Shanghai; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

All online shopping platforms under the largest China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group, mainly Tmall (B2B2C), Taobao (C2C and auction), Juhausuan (group buying), AliExpress (targeting consumers in overseas markets), generated sales totaling CNY168.27 (US$25.4 billion) in 24 hours on November 11 Single's Day, increasing 39.35% compared to last year, according to Alibaba.

Alibaba said 157 own-brand vendors each brought in sales of over CNY100 million on the day, and Alipay, a third-party online payment service operator under Alibaba, hit a record handling burden of 256,000 transactions per second. Of all transactions, 90% were through smartphones and other mobile devices.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the 2017 Single's Day marked the beginning for Alibaba's new retail operation. This year, Alibaba for the first time helped China-based brands promote sales in overseas markets via AliExpress, Zhang said.

The new retail operation is to make online shopping communicate with offline shopping at retail stores, with the former leading or extending to the latter and vice versa, company executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai said. The new strategy is meant mainly to help own-brand vendors undertake precision marketing.

For retail store vendors of mid-range and high-end brands, Alibaba offers iStore, a customer management tool able to recognize customers and record their previous purchases to help them push notification of product information or undertake special marketing in a bid to attract customers from online to offline, said Alibaba chief marketing officer Chris Tung.

Alibaba hopes to realize globalization of the "shopping festival" by 2036 through keeping tapping overseas markets, Tsai indicated. However, Alibaba may lay emphasis on emerging markets in developing countries such as Southeast Asian countries and India, Tsai noted. This is because Alibaba has risen from an emerging market in China and other emerging markets have conditions similar to those in China, Tsai explained. Alibaba in April 2016 invested US$1.0 billion to acquire a majority stake in Singapore-based Lazada, the largest e-commerce operator in the Southeast Asia market, and has become the largest shareholder of India-based e-commerce operator Paytm, Tsai said.