Taipei, Friday, August 18, 2017 17:19 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Alibaba nets CNY5.65 per share for 2Q17
Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

The largest China-based e-commerce service provider Alibaba Group has published its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of CNY50.184 billion (US$7.403 billion), net operating profit of CNY17.513 billion, net profit of CNY14.031 billion and net EPS of CNY5.65.

The consolidated revenues consisted of CNY43.027 billion from online retail sale and wholesale services, growing 58% on year; CNY2.431 billion from cloud computing services, up 96%; CNY4.081 billion from digital media and entertainment services, up 30%; and CNY645 million from innovation initiatives and other services, up 21%.

Retail sales consisted of CNY36.712 billion from the domestic market and CNY2.638 billion from overseas markets and the corresponding wholesale revenues were CNY1.641 billion and CNY1.609 billion respectively.

In second-quarter 2017, Alibaba had 466 million active customers, 529 million mobile active users for online retail sales in the domestic market and 1.011 million paying customers of cloud computing services.

Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link