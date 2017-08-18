Alibaba nets CNY5.65 per share for 2Q17

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

The largest China-based e-commerce service provider Alibaba Group has published its second-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of CNY50.184 billion (US$7.403 billion), net operating profit of CNY17.513 billion, net profit of CNY14.031 billion and net EPS of CNY5.65.

The consolidated revenues consisted of CNY43.027 billion from online retail sale and wholesale services, growing 58% on year; CNY2.431 billion from cloud computing services, up 96%; CNY4.081 billion from digital media and entertainment services, up 30%; and CNY645 million from innovation initiatives and other services, up 21%.

Retail sales consisted of CNY36.712 billion from the domestic market and CNY2.638 billion from overseas markets and the corresponding wholesale revenues were CNY1.641 billion and CNY1.609 billion respectively.

In second-quarter 2017, Alibaba had 466 million active customers, 529 million mobile active users for online retail sales in the domestic market and 1.011 million paying customers of cloud computing services.