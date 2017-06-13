Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:34 (GMT+8)
Alibaba to set up cloud computing data centers in India, Indonesia
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Alibaba Cloud, a cloud computing service subsidiary provider of the largest China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding, will complete establishment of a cloud computing data center in Mumbai, India, and another in Jakarta, Indonesia, by the end of March 2018, according to the company.

Alibaba Cloud said it will set up the Mumbai data center through cooperation with Global Cloud Xchange, a subsidiary of India-based telecom carrier Reliance Communications. Alibaba Cloud has also begun cooperation with the largest India-based telecom carrier Tata Communications to provide cloud computing solutions via the latter's platform.

With small- to medium-size enterprises based in Asian countries being target customers, Alibaba Cloud has been boosting application of in-house-developed cloud computing services and has set up 15 cloud computing data centers in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and the US. The completion of the Mumbai and Jakarta datacenters will bring the total to 17.

