Thursday, November 23, 2017
Single's Day highlights China e-commerce smart logistics
Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

China-based e-commerce operators, including Alibaba and JD.com, efficiently utilized smart logistics services to maintain express deliveries of ordered products at the 24-hour Single's Day online shopping festival on November 11, according to China-based media reports.

JD.com employed smart logistics infrastructure in combination with delivering drones. JD.com indicated that it will set up warehouses equipped with smart and fully automated conveying and sorting facilities. Online shopping service operator Vipshop used AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and automated warehousing equipment; Best Express used an internally-developed automated sorting system; and logistics service operator Cainiao Network Technology used smart sorting of orders.

Tmall, a B2C and B2B2C online shopping platform under Alibaba, received 812 million orders on November 11 and finished deliveries for 366 million of them on the same day. Cainiao Network delivered about 100 million parcels in 2.8 days after the festival began, according to the media reports.

The concept of smart logistics coincides with development of IoT (Internet of Things), with the help big data and cloud computing technologies. E-commerce operators will rely more on smart logistics, which raises efficiency and accuracy of processing and reduces cost.

