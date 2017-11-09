Taipei, Friday, November 10, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
Wistron revenues rise 36.81% in October
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Wistron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$89.79 billion (US$2.98 billion) for October 2017, representing a 12.37% increase on month and 36.81% increase on year.

The ODM has totaled NT$664.022 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 28.81% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Wistron totaled NT$659.42 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.8% sequentially on year.

Wistron: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Wistron: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

89,790

12.4%

36.8%

664,022

28.8%

Sep-17

79,909

19.9%

27.8%

574,233

27.7%

Aug-17

66,630

1.1%

13.9%

494,324

27.6%

Jul-17

65,937

(5.5%)

38.7%

427,694

30.1%

Jun-17

69,802

8.7%

29.2%

361,756

28.6%

May-17

64,204

8.2%

33.4%

291,955

28.5%

Apr-17

59,343

(7.7%)

33.5%

227,751

27.1%

Mar-17

64,301

30.1%

21%

168,408

25%

Feb-17

49,416

(9.7%)

22.5%

104,108

27.7%

Jan-17

54,691

(21.6%)

32.7%

54,691

32.7%

Dec-16

69,798

(5.8%)

19.7%

659,420

5.8%

Nov-16

74,128

12.9%

25.8%

589,622

4.4%

Oct-16

65,633

5%

15.5%

515,494

1.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

