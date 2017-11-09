Wistron revenues rise 36.81% in October

Wistron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$89.79 billion (US$2.98 billion) for October 2017, representing a 12.37% increase on month and 36.81% increase on year.
The ODM has totaled NT$664.022 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 28.81% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Wistron totaled NT$659.42 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.8% sequentially on year.
Wistron: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
89,790
|
12.4%
|
36.8%
|
664,022
|
28.8%
Sep-17
|
79,909
|
19.9%
|
27.8%
|
574,233
|
27.7%
Aug-17
|
66,630
|
1.1%
|
13.9%
|
494,324
|
27.6%
Jul-17
|
65,937
|
(5.5%)
|
38.7%
|
427,694
|
30.1%
Jun-17
|
69,802
|
8.7%
|
29.2%
|
361,756
|
28.6%
May-17
|
64,204
|
8.2%
|
33.4%
|
291,955
|
28.5%
Apr-17
|
59,343
|
(7.7%)
|
33.5%
|
227,751
|
27.1%
Mar-17
|
64,301
|
30.1%
|
21%
|
168,408
|
25%
Feb-17
|
49,416
|
(9.7%)
|
22.5%
|
104,108
|
27.7%
Jan-17
|
54,691
|
(21.6%)
|
32.7%
|
54,691
|
32.7%
Dec-16
|
69,798
|
(5.8%)
|
19.7%
|
659,420
|
5.8%
Nov-16
|
74,128
|
12.9%
|
25.8%
|
589,622
|
4.4%
Oct-16
|
65,633
|
5%
|
15.5%
|
515,494
|
1.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017