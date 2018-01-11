Wistron December revenues up on year

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

ODM Wistron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$82.490 billion (US$2.75 billion) for December, declining 7.44% sequentially but rising 18.18% on year.

Wistron shipped 1.6 million notebooks, 220,000 servers, 200,000 LCD TVs, 600,000 desktops and 500,000 LCD monitors in December, with shipments to the notebook and monitor segments remaining unchanged sequentially. Server and desktop shipments grew, but TVs dropped.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$261.4 billion for the fourth quarter, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 23.03% sequentially and 24.74% on year, and those of NT$835.633 billion for 2017 grew 26.27% on year.

Wistron shipped 4.7 million notebooks, 550,000 servers, 750,000 LCD TVs, 1.4 million desktops and 550,000 LCD monitors in fourth-quarter 2017.