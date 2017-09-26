Wearable brands releasing new devices

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Wearable device brand vendors including Apple, Samsung Electronics, Garmin, Xiaomi, Huawei, LG Electronics and Fitbit, have recently started unveiling their latest products to compete for market shares.

Apple has recently launched its Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch featuring biosensors, a battery management chip and a RF chip. The smartwatch is equipped with the phone functionality without needing to pair with a smartphone.

Samsung recently released its water-proof Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro that is integrated with a GPS module. Both smartwatches are designed to target the sport market and are able to detect users' body conditions and monitor their sleep status.

Garmin has started selling its Approach S60 GPS smartwatch, designed specifically for golf activities. So far Garmin has already released a total of six wearable devices for the golf market and is providing customization services for the watches.