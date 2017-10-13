Taiwan IC designers to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 growth

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design houses have seen orders from China's smartphone market slow down, but orders from vendors launching handsets in emerging markets like India have surged recently, according to industry sources.

Most China-based smartphone vendors had already stockpiled inventories before China's 8-day National Day holiday in early October, and started to slow down their pace of orders, said the sources.

On the contrary, vendors like Xiaomi which put increased focus on emerging markets abroad have increased their chip demand for handsets sold in those markets, particularly India, the sources indicated.

A slowdown in orders for China's smartphone market is likely to impact adversely MediaTek's performance in the fourth quarter of 2017. Nevertheless, the smartphone SoC supplier has seen orders from its China-based clients increase for devices they are selling in India and other emerging markets, which could support MediaTek's growth in the fourth quarter, the sources noted.

Other Taiwan-based IC design houses are also expected to rely on emerging markets for their growth in the fourth quarter of 2017, while orders for China's smartphone market are slowing down, the sources said.

MediaTek has reported September revenues of NT$22.19 billion (US$734.8 million), down a slight 1.4% sequentially. Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 came to NT$63.65 billion, rising 9.6% on quarter and meeting the high end of the company's sales guidance.