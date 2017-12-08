TSMC Nanjing fab to start volume production in May 2018

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will see its 12-inch wafer fab in Nanjing, China start volume production in May 2018, more than one quarter ahead of its original schedule, to meet strong China market demand, according to company co-CEO Mark Liu.

Liu made the disclosure when speaking at the firm's annual Supply Chain Management Forum held on December 7. The Nanjing fab, which kicked off construction in July 2016 with equipment move-in starting in September 2017, was originally scheduled for volume production in the second half of 2018.

Liu said that the plant will fabricate chips using a 16nm FinFET process technology, and TSMC will set up a design service center in Nanjing to help China customers receive orders.

At the moment, 28nm process is the most advanced process technology for China's foundry houses, while 40nm and 55nm are their most popular nodes. Accordingly, the 16nm FinFET process adopted at TSMC's Nanjing fab will become the most advanced one in China when the fab starts volume production, allowing TSMC to sweep chip fabrication orders in China.

Liu also revealed that besides highlighting four major technology platforms --high-performance computing, IoT (Internet of Things), automotive electronics and mobile devices--to serve as future growth drivers of the semiconductor industry, TSMC has now seen another two fields, AI (artificial intelligence) and 5G high-speed transmission, also catching up.

Liu noted that TSMC is engaged in intensive negotiations with numerous customers on developing and manufacturing chips for machine learning and AI applications, using 12nm, 10nm and 7nm processes. At the moment, there are around 300 million smartphones already adopting neural network technology associated with AI, he said.

Liu continued that TSMC is also developing 5G-related chips for over 40 customers using its new-generation 7nm process, which is slated for volume production at the firm's Fab 12 in 2018.