TSMC clarifies report on antitrust investigation

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has responded to media reports indicating the company is facing EU and US antitrust investigations by saying it has not received a formal notification from the authorities.

TSMC has also not been requested to provide information for such reported investigations, said the Taiwan-based foundry chipmaker, adding that it has always followed relevant laws and regulations.

TSMC is being investigated by the EU Executive Committee and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as the pure-play foundry is suspected of using its market power to exclude rivals from the market, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on September 6. The paper cited independent media organization Mlex as its source.

"To the extent any regulatory agency requests information of TSMC, it is TSMC's practice to respond cooperatively," the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). "As of now, TSMC has received no official request for information from any legal authority regarding the allegation."

"The semiconductor industry is a highly dynamic and competitive industry, which means TSMC is constantly having to work hard, to make investments in R&D and capacity, and to deliver high quality and innovative services to our customers," the company continued. "Therefore, we believe any allegation accusing us of engaging in any anticompetitive conduct is without merit."