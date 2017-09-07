Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:58 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
TSMC clarifies report on antitrust investigation
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has responded to media reports indicating the company is facing EU and US antitrust investigations by saying it has not received a formal notification from the authorities.

TSMC has also not been requested to provide information for such reported investigations, said the Taiwan-based foundry chipmaker, adding that it has always followed relevant laws and regulations.

TSMC is being investigated by the EU Executive Committee and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as the pure-play foundry is suspected of using its market power to exclude rivals from the market, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on September 6. The paper cited independent media organization Mlex as its source.

"To the extent any regulatory agency requests information of TSMC, it is TSMC's practice to respond cooperatively," the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). "As of now, TSMC has received no official request for information from any legal authority regarding the allegation."

"The semiconductor industry is a highly dynamic and competitive industry, which means TSMC is constantly having to work hard, to make investments in R&D and capacity, and to deliver high quality and innovative services to our customers," the company continued. "Therefore, we believe any allegation accusing us of engaging in any anticompetitive conduct is without merit."

Realtime news

  • MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high

    Before Going to Press | 41min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link