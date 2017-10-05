Digitimes Research: Global foundry industry to see 6% CAGR in 2017-2022

Nobunaga Chai, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 5 October 2017]

The production value of the global foundry industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6% to reach US$74.66 billion in 2022, the final year of a five-year forecast period, driven by the still growing - albeit at a slower pace - smartphone industry, an increase in the number of ICs used in each smartphones and rising demand for advanced processes.

Additionally, the markets for IoT, AR/VR, automobile electronics and high performance PC products all are likely to begin with a phase of high growth during the period from 2017-2022, accelerating the growth momentum of the global foundry industry, Digitimes Research believes.

Revenues generated by TSMC's 10nm FinFET process, which entered volume production in the fourth quarter of 2016 and started contributing to revenue input in the second quarter of 2017, are expected to account for 10% of TSMC's total revenues in 2017, Digitimes Research estimates.

While TSMC's 7nm FinFET process is expected to come online in early 2018, the company's 7nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet) node is likely to be available in early 2019; the availability of these two advanced process nodes will also serve as a growth driver of the foundry industry in the next five years.

In terms of production capacity, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) will continue to ramp up the capacity of its 12-inch B2 fab in Beijing, the China-based foundry house will also continue the construction of its S2 fab in Shanghai, B3 fab in Beijing, and P2, P3 fabs in Shenzhen. Together with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Fab-12X in Xiamen and Globalfoundries' Fab 11 in Chengdu, the increased capacity of 28nm node (including 22nm FD-SOI process) in China will reach 246,000 12-inch equivalent wafers a month during the forecast five-year period. As a result, prices and capacity utilization rates of 28nm processes will face downward pressure beginning 2018.

By 2022, the world's top-four foundry houses - TSMC, Globalfoundries, UMC and SMIC - together will have a combined production capacity of 62.781 million 8-inch equivalent wafers a year, representing a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The foundry sector will have stable growth through 2020.

