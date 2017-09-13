Taipei, Thursday, September 14, 2017 07:07 (GMT+8)
TSMC starts equipment move-in at Nanjing plant
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

TSMC on September 12 held a ceremony to mark the start of equipment move-in at its new 12-inch wafer plant in Nanjing, China.

TSMC's new 12-inch plant in Nanjing will be China's first fab capable of volume producing logic chips using 16nm process technology, according to company chairman Morris Chang. Dubbed Fab 16, the facility will complete TSMC's ecosystem in China aimed to help boost the growth of China's local IC design sector, said Chang.

TSMC broke ground for Fab 16 in July 2016. Since the groundbreaking, TSMC has seen its market capitalization reach a value of over US$180 billion from US$136 billion - a more than 30% jump, Chang indicated.

TSMC posted record consolidated revenues of US$29.4 billion for 2016. With the addition of Fab 16, which will be a major manufacturing site of TSMC, the company is confident it will maintain its leading position in the dedicated foundry segment, Chang said.

Chang made the remarks during the ceremony.

TSMC disclosed previously that the new Nanjing plant will directly enter 16nm FinFET chip production with volume production slated for the second half of 2018. The plant will consist of two fabs with monthly production capacity designed for 80,000 wafers. The foundry will initially output 20,000 wafers monthly at the plant.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang at a ceremony to mark the start of equipment move-in at new Nanjing fab

TSMC chairman Morris Chang at a ceremony to mark the start of equipment move-in at the new Nanjing fab.
Photo: Company

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
