ITRI joins TSMC supply chain with new liquid nanoparticle monitor

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has tapped into the supply chain of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) with a new generation liquid nanoparticle monitoring system, which is claimed as the "eagle eye" of semiconductor firms as it can monitor particles as small as 5nm, according to the government-funded research body.

Among numerous innovative semiconductor equipment and technologies displayed by the ITRI at the SEMICON Taiwan 2017 held September 13-15 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, the system can be applied to monitor the size and concentration of liquid particles under 20nm, which are usually "undetectable" by existing semiconductor process monitoring facilities, ITRI researchers said.

The researchers added that the monitoring system can gauge, for 24 consecutive hours, the size distribution and concentration of nanoparticles in slurries, isopropanol, hydrogen peroxide and ultra-pure water used by semiconductor plants. The system has overcome the 40nm monitoring limitation for the existing light-scattering tools, and is able to monitor liquid particles from 5nm to 1,000nm, thus effectively help semiconductor firms more smoothly enter the 10nm and 7nm processes.

JV with tech startups

ITRI has started to fulfill orders from TSMC, and is expected to win orders from major US semiconductor players. As its new generation liquid nanoparticle monitor has matured in terms of technology and equipment production following five years of development, the ITRI has decided to spin off the technology for commercialization via a joint venture slated to be set up in cooperation with tech startups by the end of 2017.

Another impressive ITRI exhibit is its fan-out panel level packaging technology, derived from its flexible AMOLED portfolio, which can be applied in IC packaging with high pin count. Based on its FlexUp and flexible display core technologies, ITRI has fabricated a 3 Layers RDL (redistribution layer) film for fan-out panel level thin packaging of chips suitable for portable devices and IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

One more notable exhibit is the aerostatic spindle for wafer grinding. The aerostatic bearings are made of porous ceramic materials, featuring higher rigidity and load capacity than microvia aerostatic bearings. The core technologies involved include simulation analysis of performance and flow distribution, fabrication of porous aerostatic bearings, and ultra-precision machining, among others. The aerostatic spindle can help to boost the ratio of local supply of wafer grinding equipment needed by Taiwan semiconductor firms. At the moment, up to 90% of key parts and components of wafer grinding equipment are sourced from Japan.

ITRI displays new generation liquid nanoparticle monitor at SEMICON Taiwan 2017.

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, September 2017