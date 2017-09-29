More supply chain makers vying for growing smart speaker market

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

More supply chains for AI-based voice assistant devices and smart speakers have begun to emerge as nearly all heavyweight tech companies including Google, Apple, Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Microsoft and China-based Alibaba, Xiaomi Technology and Tencent all have jumped on the bandwagon, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based supply chain makers engaging in production of camera modules, biometrics chips, displays, touch panels, driver ICs, network communication chips and ODMs are looking to grab a greater share of the growing market pie, said the sources.

IC-design house MediaTek has been benefiting from Amazon's launch of its Echo family products, said the sources, adding that MediaTek is currently the primary chipset supplier for Echo smart speakers, accounting for over 50% of Amazon's purchases of chips for Echo products, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Texas Instruments (TI) and Intel are the two other chipset suppliers for Amazon, said the report.

However, China-based chipset maker Amlogic is stepping up efforts to compete against MediaTek for Amazon's chipset orders for 2018, the sources indicated.

Amazon's recently released Echo Plus and Echo Spot will also benefit other supply chain makers, including Foxconn Electronics (ODM), Merry Electronics (acoustic components), Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (optical lenses) and Chicony Electronics (power supply).

Makers in the supply chains for Google Home and Apple's HomePad are also likely to see strong sales in 2018 as Google is set to announce new Google Home devices in October and Apple is to release new HomePod products in December.