Chicony Power reports 3Q17 revenue growth

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

Power supply unit maker Chicony Power Technology has reported its third-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$8.05 billion (US$264.85 million), up 15.4% sequentially and 4.4% on year thanks to back-to-school demand and increased shipment proportion of high-margin products such as cloud computing, smart home, gaming and eco-friendly products.

But the appreciation of the Taiwan currency had greatly affected the company's on-year revenue performance. In terms of the US dollar, its third-quarter revenues grew over 10% on year.

For the first-three quarters of 2017, it had consolidated revenues of NT$20.92 billion, up 7.9% on year; gross margin of 17%, up 1pp; and operating profits of NT$1.21 billion, up 33%.

Since the fourth quarter is the traditional peak season for consumer electronics, the company said it expects gaming and smart home product shipments to continue growing with its revenues and profits both rising from a year ago in 2017.

Chicony Power expects revenue growth for 2017.

