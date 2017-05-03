Taipei, Thursday, May 4, 2017 06:45 (GMT+8)
Inventec to produce AI-based smart home products for Apple, says paper
EDN, May 3; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Taiwan-based OEM Inventec reportedly has landed orders from Apple to produce a connected speaker device, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The connected speaker will be Apple's first AI-based smart home device powered by Siri and is expected to take on Amazon's smart home assistant Echo, said the report, citing Kuo Ming-chi, an analyst at Taiwan-based KGI Securities.

Apple is expected to unveil the smart speaker during its annual WWDC 2017 conference to be held in June, Kuo said, adding that the connected speaker will be priced higher than the US$179 for Echo.

Inventec posted consolidated revenues of NT$99.755 billion (US$3.321 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, increasing 4.6% from a year earlier.

Inventec is the sole assembler of Apple's wireless AirPod products, while Foxconn Electronics is the sole producer of Amazon's Echo devices.

