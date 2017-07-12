Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
China market: Alibaba unveils smart speaker Tmall Genie
Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

The largest China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba has unveiled Tmall Genie, a smart speaker like Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod and Google Home, for launch in the China market at a recommended retail price of CNY499 (US$73.4) on August 8.

Tmall Genie is equipped with MT8516, MediaTek-developed 1.3GHz quad-core processor supporting voice-assistant, AliGenie, in-house-developed Chinese-voice-recognizing engine, and a TDM (time division multiplexing) microphone array supporting up to eight channels with 2-channel PDM (pulse density modulation) digital microphone interface. With built-in voiceprint recognition technology, Tmall Genie can verify up to six users.

Tmall Genie provides various voice-command applications, including listen to music, set up dates, remind, book tickets and meals, online shopping, call taxi cabs, inquiry about weather.

Tmall Genie looks like a cylinder with a height of 12.8cm and a diameter of 8.2cm.

Alibaba-developed smart speaker, Tmall Genie (right)

Alibaba-developed smart speaker, Tmall Genie (right)
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

    IT + CE | 58min ago

  • Asustek ZenFone 4 to start shipping in August

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 21:44

  • Neo Solar Power sells factory building to Maxchip Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:43

  • Delta Electronics June revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:40

  • Taiwan IC design houses gearing up for high speed transmissions

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:39

  • Chip demand for TVs and STBs picking up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:32

  • MSI June revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:30

  • Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:30

  • Synnex Technology sees increased June revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:29

  • SMIC increases output for NOR flash, while XMC cuts production

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:29

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link