China market: Alibaba unveils smart speaker Tmall Genie

Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

The largest China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba has unveiled Tmall Genie, a smart speaker like Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod and Google Home, for launch in the China market at a recommended retail price of CNY499 (US$73.4) on August 8.

Tmall Genie is equipped with MT8516, MediaTek-developed 1.3GHz quad-core processor supporting voice-assistant, AliGenie, in-house-developed Chinese-voice-recognizing engine, and a TDM (time division multiplexing) microphone array supporting up to eight channels with 2-channel PDM (pulse density modulation) digital microphone interface. With built-in voiceprint recognition technology, Tmall Genie can verify up to six users.

Tmall Genie provides various voice-command applications, including listen to music, set up dates, remind, book tickets and meals, online shopping, call taxi cabs, inquiry about weather.

Tmall Genie looks like a cylinder with a height of 12.8cm and a diameter of 8.2cm.

Alibaba-developed smart speaker, Tmall Genie (right)

Photo: Company