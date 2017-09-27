AI and smart speaker firms keen for Computex 2018, says TCA

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) has started the online registration process for exhibiting at Computex 2018 and a few hundred Taiwan firms, including those from emerging industries such as the artificial intelligence (AI) and smart speaker sectors, have already registered, according to the organization.

TCA expects Computex 2018, to be held June 5-9 next year, to serve as a bridge connecting more AI-related upstream and downstream firms.

With smart speakers growing to become a new trend, research firm Global Market Insights has recently estimated that the worldwide smart speaker market will grow from around US$400 million in 2016 to around US$13 billion in 2024 with shipments to reach 100 million units by then.

In addition to Apple's Siri, Samsung Electronics' Bixby, Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant and Microsoft's Cortana, China-based players are also aggressively developing voice assistant platforms and systems, such as Baidu's Duer and Alibaba's AliGenie.

TCA is also seeing increased applications from the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing and AI server sectors.