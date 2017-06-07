Apple HomePod to boost Inventec Appliance revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Apple's HomePod smart speaker is expected to benefit the product's manufacturer Inventec Appliance, which is also the supplier of Apple's AirPods, according to sources from the upstream supply chain. In addition to orders from Apple, Inventec Appliance is also manufacturing smart device products for clients including Google and Baidu, the sources added.

Inventec Appliance president David Ho recently said the company's handheld device shipments including smartphones, wearable devices, earphones and smart voice assistant devices will reach 70 million units in 2017, up from 2016's 58 million units.

Ho declined to give out client details, but said the company currently has orders for 2-3 smart voice assistant devices . Ho also noted that the second half will be the peak for smart voice assistant device shipments