Amazon Echo faces challenge to stay on top of smart speaker market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Amazon's top-selling Echo smart speaker may see serious challenge from competitors, as it lacks support for non-English-speaking countries, according to sources from market watchers.

Since Amazon's Echo is mainly controlled via its voice recognition function, the device could have some problems entering non-English-speaking markets especially China. This will give local vendors including China-based iFlytek, JD and Alibaba opportunities to push their Chinese-supporting smart speakers.

In addition, Amazon is expected to face strong competitions from players such as Apple, Google, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft and Facebook, and these players' large user bases for their products or services will allow them to find buyers for their smart speaker products more easily.

In 2017, smart home hardware and services are expected to contribute revenues of US$83 billion and by 2021, the scale will double and reach US$195 billion with Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung becoming the top-4 players, the market watchers noted citing research firm figures. Facebook and Microsoft are also expected to release products for the market in order to catch up with the trend.