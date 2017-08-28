Global tech heavyweights actively vying for smart home market pie

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

The market for smart home applications, particularly smart audio products, is emerging as a new major battlefield among global high-tech giants, as Amazon, Apple, Google and Xiaomi have tapped into the market with diverse smart speakers and Samsung is also gearing up for rolling out its own smart audio devices.

As a forerunner in the field of smart audio products, Amazon has released a series of such products, including Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Echo Look, over the past three years, and has scored significant sales records. Among them, Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker that connects to a voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant service, Alexa, to instantly play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide news and weather, and more. The company is developing new voice service kits to expand the market for Alexa-based devices.

Also eyeing smart home business opportunities, Apple released its smart speaker, the HomePod, at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with more of a focus on music and sound quality, compared to Amazon Echo. Driven by Apple-designed A8 chip and fitted with a 6-microphone array, the speaker can detect Siri commands from anywhere in a room, even when loud music is playing.

Apple skips price war with Amazon, Google

Already a strong brand in the global consumer electronics market, Apple will not engage in a price war with Amazon or Google in the smart audio equipment segment. Taiwan's Inventec is handling contract production of HomePod devices, which are set to hit the markets in the US, the UK and Australia at a unit price of US$349 by the end of 2017, market sources said.

As to Google, it has launched Google Home, a voice-controlled speaker and home assistant powered by Google Assist, allowing users to ask it questions and tell it to do things. Market insiders said that Google Home can integrate smart home devices developed by Philips, Samsung and Nest, and the company is fully gearing up for applying its advanced search and AI (artificial intelligence) technologies to smart audio products to catch up with Amazon and other major competitors.

China's Xiaomi has also newly unveiled a smart speaker, dubbed Xiaoai Classmate, featuring a built-in AI voice control assistant with multiple capabilities and services, such as online music, web radio, broadcasting radio, and audiobook. Xiaomi is looking to make its smart speaker serve as a command center for smart devices used in the daily lives of consumers amid the growing IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

Korea's Samsung has incorporated its voice control assistant, Bixby Home, into its Galaxy 8 and Note 8 smartphones, and is actively developing smart speaker with Bixby Home functions, which is set for official launch in the short time.