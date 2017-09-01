Jazz Hipster unveils smart speaker with IoT support

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Taiwan-based speaker vendor Jazz Hipster has launched its latest smart speaker in Taiwan with support of Internet of Things (IoT) functionality.

In addition to worldwide first-tier vendors such as Apple, Amazon, and Google, Samsung Electronics and Facebook are also aggressively developing smart speaker products. Taiwan-based peripheral vendors eyeing the business opportunity are also eagerly releasing their own devices, hoping to grab a share from the market.

Jazz Hipster pointed out that smart speakers' applications cando more than just showing daily information. Home medical care, remote interactive meeting, online shopping and delivering services can also be supported by smart speakers.

Jazz Hipster's smart speaker features a built-in 3-inch driver unit, 15W output and 360-degree surround sound effect and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant solutions.

Jazz Hipster's new smart speaker

Photo: Company