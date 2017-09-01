Taipei, Saturday, September 2, 2017 15:18 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Jazz Hipster unveils smart speaker with IoT support
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Taiwan-based speaker vendor Jazz Hipster has launched its latest smart speaker in Taiwan with support of Internet of Things (IoT) functionality.

In addition to worldwide first-tier vendors such as Apple, Amazon, and Google, Samsung Electronics and Facebook are also aggressively developing smart speaker products. Taiwan-based peripheral vendors eyeing the business opportunity are also eagerly releasing their own devices, hoping to grab a share from the market.

Jazz Hipster pointed out that smart speakers' applications cando more than just showing daily information. Home medical care, remote interactive meeting, online shopping and delivering services can also be supported by smart speakers.

Jazz Hipster's smart speaker features a built-in 3-inch driver unit, 15W output and 360-degree surround sound effect and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant solutions.

Jazz Hipster's new smart speaker

Jazz Hipster's new smart speaker
Photo: Company

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link