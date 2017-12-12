Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:31 (GMT+8)
IC designers to embrace lucrative smart speaker market in 2018
Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

With global brand vendors aggressively venturing into the smart speaker market, the worldwide demand for smart speakers is likely to rise sharply to 30-50 million units in 2018, and the ensuing explosive growth in demand for related chips has prompted mobile and network communications chips suppliers as MediaTek, Qualcomm, Spreadtrum, Broadcom and Marvell, as well as newly emerging China IC designers Allwinner and Rockchip to compete for a slice of the market, according to industry sources.

The sources said global demand for smart speakers in 2017 is likely to double that of 2016, and so will it in 2018 as the current marketing slogan of "one smart speaker for one room" has worked well in inspiring consumers to purchase more such devices, especially in the wake of massive supply of entry-level models by tech giants such as Amazon.

In 2014, Amazon pioneered the launch of Echo to test market response, successfully fueling market demand for terminal smart voice-control devices, and its portable Echo Dot, priced at around US$90 per unit, has swept the market soon after its launch in March 2016. This has driven Amazon to roll out more devices with different specifications and functions, enabling it to stay firmly as the No. 1 brand in the market for smart speakers.

Apple, Samsung to dominate high-end market

Apple is also slated to launch HomePod in the US by the end of December 2017, but with a much higher price tag of US$349. Industry sources said that the market for high-end smart speakers will be dominated by Apple and Samsung, and the midrange market will be shared by Amazon, Google, Alibaba and Tencent. The low-end market will be for suppliers of white-box models and other smaller e-commerce players.

Through close cooperation with Amazon, Taiwan IC designer MediaTek has got on the fast growth train for smart speakers, enabling the company's gross margins to rebound in the second half of 2017. MediaTek has secured orders from Amazon, Google and Alibaba for chips needed to support their smart speakers, and it expects chip shipments for the segment to rise 50% on year in 2018, according to industry sources. But increasing competition from rivals is emerging, posing pressure on the firm's gross margin performance.

China chip designers are also actively developing total solutions for smart speakers. Allwinner and Rockchip have obtained orders from China EMS players to offer chipsets to support smart speakers launched by smaller e-commerce operators. And even China suppliers of CPU, Wi-Fi and MEMS chips are also busy fulfilling orders from suppliers of white-box smart speakers.

Smart speaker increasingly popular with consumers. Photo: Fu Shihmin, Digitimes, December 2017

Smart speakers are increasingly popular with consumers.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017

