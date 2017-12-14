Foxconn Technology to invest in HK-based IDG Energy

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 December 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Foxconn Technology has announced that it will have five of its subsidiaries each invest HKD297 million (US$38.02 million) to subscribe to new shares issued by IDG Energy Investment Group - a Hong Kong-based holding company engaged in investment in exploration of crude oil and development and production of oil and natural gas.

Foxconn Technology said it will take a 24.37% stake in IDG Energy with total investment at HK$1.485 billion, becoming the HK company's second largest corporate shareholder.

IDG Energy unit price for the Foxconn Technology's subscription is HKD1.00 per share, 27.01% lower than the December 13 closing price of HK$1.37 for the company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Foxconn Technology subsidiaries in the deal are Q-Run Far East, World Trade Trading, High Tempo International, Foxconn Technology Pte and Q-Run Holding.

IDG Energy focuses natural gas business operation in China and will also seek investment in related business in the North America.

Foxconn Technology is a member of the Foxconn Group (Hon Hai), of which Foxconn Electronics is the flagship. Its stake investment is expected to bring strategic added-value and unique resources for IDG Energy through the Foxconn Group's global operational network, clientele and public relations as well as excellent operational experience, IDG Energy indicated.