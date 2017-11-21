Nova to see more orders from memory clients in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Nova Technology, an expert in integrating water, gas and chemical engineering systems for semiconductor, photonics and other high-tech sectors, is expected to capture more orders memory clients across the Taiwan Straits to secure a brighter revenue prospect for 2018, according to industry sources.

The sources said that Nova is expected to garner orders for equipment integration engineering and chemical engineering systems from Taiwan-based Winbond and China-based memory makers Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit (JHICC) and Yangtze Memory Technology (YMTC), which are moving to build new plants to expand NOR flash, DRAM and 3D NAND production capacities, respectively.

Though declining to comment on possible orders from individual customers, Nova chairman Liang Chin-li said that the company's order visibility is bright enough to warrant a better revenue performance in 2018 than in 2017, as construction of some high-tech plants in Taiwan and China are kicking off one after another, allowing the firm to receive more orders in the coming year.

The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.203 billion (US$73.38 million) for the first three quarters of 2017, with gross margin rising steadily from 16.12% in 2014 to 30.5% and net EPS also rising from NT$3.57 to NT$10.10 for the period, already higher than the figure of NT$9.83 registered for the whole year of 2016.

Nova president Hsu Tsung-cheng said 56% of the firm's January-September 2017 revenues came from the semiconductor sector, followed by 37% from the photonics sector, and 7% from other industrial sectors. In terms of geographic areas, up to 60% of the revenues were generated from the China market, 35% from Taiwan and 5% from others.

Hsu expected the semiconductor sector, particularly in China, to continue serving as the major driver of Nova's revenue and profit growths, as China's semiconductor industry is estimated to record a CAGR of 20% in capital expenditures from 2014-2018.

He also expected good business potentials from the LCD panel sector, saying that China LCD panel makers are kicking off construction of 8.5G and above panel plants and they are also actively proceeding with the development and production of advanced OLED and IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) panels.

The company's major customers reportedly include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC), Nanya Technology, ASE, Silionware Precision, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Xiamen United Semiconductor, Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor, Shanghai Hua Hong Semiconductor, AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, China Star Optoelectronics Technology, and China Electronics Panda Crystal Technology.

Nova Tech chairman Liang Chin-li.

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, November 2017