Winbond 3Q17 profits hike

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 27 October 2017]

Specialty DRAM and flash chipmaker Winbond Electronics has reported net profits of NT$2.08 billion (US$68.9 million) for the third quarter of 2017, which already exceeded the total for the first half of the year.

Winbond's EPS for the third quarter came to NT$0.58, and EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$1.05.

Winbond generated consolidated revenues of NT$12.55 billion in the third quarter, up nearly 10% sequentially, driven by a seasonal pick-up in memory chip demand. The continued tight supply of NOR flash chips also buoyed further Winbond's sales performance during the quarter.

Winbond's gross margin climbed 4.33pp sequentially to 36.88% in the third quarter. The company's net profits for the quarter represented a robust 110% increase on quarter, and net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$3.76 billion which already surpassed the about NT$2.9 billion reported for all of 2016.

In addition, Winbond's board of directors has approved plans to budget an additional capex of NT$1.536 billion for R&D equipment purchases and office building construction. The investment will be made starting the second quarter of 2018.

In other news, Winbond disclosed recently plans to raise up to NT$8.8 billion via the issuance of 400 million new shares at a unit price of NT$22. The company will use the funds for its capacity expansion project.

Winbond said previously it plans to break ground on a new 12-inch wafer plant at the Kaohsiung Science Park (KSP), southern Taiwan around the end of second-quarter 2018 or the middle of the year. Winbond will invest a total of NT$335 billion in the new plant, which will go into operation by 2020.

Winbond's share price closed at NT$26.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on October 26, up NT$0.35 or 1.3%.