Winbond revenues up 25% on year in November
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Winbond Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.474 billion (US$149.03 million) for November 2017, representing a 0.38% drop on month and 25.22% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$43.351 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 12.31% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Winbond totaled NT$42.092 billion in consolidated revenues, up 9.76% sequentially on year.

Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Nov-17

4,474

(0.4%)

25.2%

43,351

12.3%

Oct-17

4,491

4.1%

21.1%

38,877

11%

Sep-17

4,316

1.9%

18.8%

34,386

9.8%

Aug-17

4,235

5.9%

18.5%

30,070

8.6%

Jul-17

3,999

0.6%

13.4%

25,836

7.2%

Jun-17

3,976

4.7%

12.9%

21,836

6.1%

May-17

3,799

4.5%

10%

17,861

4.7%

Apr-17

3,637

(0.4%)

3.3%

14,062

3.3%

Mar-17

3,652

9%

6.6%

10,425

3.4%

Feb-17

3,351

(2.1%)

4.6%

6,773

1.7%

Jan-17

3,422

(2%)

(1%)

3,422

(1%)

Dec-16

3,492

(2.3%)

11%

42,092

9.8%

Nov-16

3,573

(3.7%)

8%

38,599

9.7%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

