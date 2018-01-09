Bits + chips
Winbond revenues increase on year in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Winbond Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.24 billion (US$143.4 million) for December 2017, representing a 5.22% drop on month and 21.42% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$47.592 billion in 2017 revenues, up 13.07% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Winbond totaled NT$42.092 billion in consolidated revenues, up 9.76% sequentially on year.

Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

4,240

(5.2%)

21.4%

47,592

13.1%

Nov-17

4,474

(0.4%)

25.2%

43,351

12.3%

Oct-17

4,491

4.1%

21.1%

38,877

11%

Sep-17

4,316

1.9%

18.8%

34,386

9.8%

Aug-17

4,235

5.9%

18.5%

30,070

8.6%

Jul-17

3,999

0.6%

13.4%

25,836

7.2%

Jun-17

3,976

4.7%

12.9%

21,836

6.1%

May-17

3,799

4.5%

10%

17,861

4.7%

Apr-17

3,637

(0.4%)

3.3%

14,062

3.3%

Mar-17

3,652

9%

6.6%

10,425

3.4%

Feb-17

3,351

(2.1%)

4.6%

6,773

1.7%

Jan-17

3,422

(2%)

(1%)

3,422

(1%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

