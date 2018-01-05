GET December revenues up on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.108 billion (US$36.9 million) for December, decreasing 12.18% sequentially but increasing 46.10% on year.

GET said the revenues dropped sequentially as it gave priority to profitability, declining orders coming with low prices in December, during which utilization rates stood at 90%.

GET is replacing slurry slicing with diamond wire cut for wafer production.

GET posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.561 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, growing 12.10% sequentially and 32.36% on year, and those of NT$11.947 billion for 2017 declined 21.96% on year.