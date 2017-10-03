Taipei, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
Transition to diamond wire slower than expected for China solar wafer makers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

China-based solar wafer makers' progress of replacing slurry wire-slicing has been slowed down by lower-than-expected yield rates from diamond-wire process, according to industry sources.

Most of the China-based makers had replaced about 50% of slurry slicing capacity with diamond wire as of the end of second-quarter 2017, the sources said.

Such replacement can be through either modifying existing slurry slicing process or adding diamond wire equipment, the sources noted, adding many makers have chosen to modify their existing equipment that has not completed depreciation.

For the same ingots, the number of wafers sliced using diamond wire is over 20% more than that using slurry because the former is more accurate and able to produce thinner wafers, the sources said.

As some overseas PV module makers are not ready to adopt poly-Si solar cells made from diamond wire-sliced wafers, some China-based makers still maintain portions of their slurry slicing capacity, the sources noted.

Taiwan-based poly-Si solar wafer makers have outsourced ingot-slicing to China-based makers as slurry slicing cost is relatively high.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: China Diamond

