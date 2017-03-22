GET unveils light-weight PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer and PV module maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has unveiled light-weight PV modules developed through cooperation with industrial design house Gixia Group, according to GET president Swean Lin.

The PV modules feature light weight, glass-free assembly, corrosion resistance and easy installation, Lin said. The light-weight modules are initially intended for use along trails, on acoustic walls, on BIPV (building-integrated PV) exterior walls, at bus stations and for mobile power charging sources, Lin noted. GET is talking with the governments of Taipei City and Pingtung County, both in Taiwan, for adoption of the PV modules, Lin indicated.

Compared with general PV modules, the light-weight modules are 20% higher in assembly cost but 20% lower in installation cost, Lin noted. GET has obtained patents for the light-weight PV modules in Taiwan, the US, Japan and China, Lin said.

GET currently has annual PV module production capacity of 180MWp of which 30MWp is for light-weight models.

While there has been global oversupply of solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafers and short supply of monocrystalline models, GET does not plan to step into production of monocrystalline silicon wafers because such production consumes more power and power prices in Taiwan are relative high, Lin indicated.

GET's light-weight PV modules

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017