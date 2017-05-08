GET suffers net loss per share of NT$0.55 for 1Q17

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$2.627 billion (US$86.4 million), gross margin of -9.55%, net operating loss of NT$393 million, net loss of NT$227 million and net loss per share of NT$0.55.
GET has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$853 million for April, decreasing 8.5% on month and 52.10% on year, and those of NT$3.480 billion for January-April fell 50.64% on year.
Viewing that India tends to become the third largest market of PV power generation around the world, GET has been tapping the market.
GET: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
853
|
(8.5%)
|
(52.1%)
|
3,480
|
(50.6%)
Mar-17
|
932
|
8.7%
|
(47.7%)
|
2,627
|
(50.1%)
Feb-17
|
858
|
2.3%
|
(51.5%)
|
1,695
|
(51.4%)
Jan-17
|
838
|
10.5%
|
(51.3%)
|
838
|
(51.3%)
Dec-16
|
759
|
(23.4%)
|
(50.5%)
|
15,310
|
(1.3%)
Nov-16
|
991
|
5.2%
|
(29.2%)
|
14,551
|
4.1%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017