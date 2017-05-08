GET suffers net loss per share of NT$0.55 for 1Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$2.627 billion (US$86.4 million), gross margin of -9.55%, net operating loss of NT$393 million, net loss of NT$227 million and net loss per share of NT$0.55.

GET has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$853 million for April, decreasing 8.5% on month and 52.10% on year, and those of NT$3.480 billion for January-April fell 50.64% on year.

Viewing that India tends to become the third largest market of PV power generation around the world, GET has been tapping the market.

GET: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 853 (8.5%) (52.1%) 3,480 (50.6%) Mar-17 932 8.7% (47.7%) 2,627 (50.1%) Feb-17 858 2.3% (51.5%) 1,695 (51.4%) Jan-17 838 10.5% (51.3%) 838 (51.3%) Dec-16 759 (23.4%) (50.5%) 15,310 (1.3%) Nov-16 991 5.2% (29.2%) 14,551 4.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017