GET suffers loss for 5 consecutive quarters

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported net loss of NT$39 million (US$1.3 million) for third-quarter 2017, its fifth consecutive quarters of losses.

GET recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.177 billion, gross margin of 4.56%, net operating profit of NT$10 million and net loss per share of NT$0.09 for the third quarter. For January-September, GET posted consolidated revenues of NT$8.386 billion, gross margin of -3.76%, net operating loss of NT$735 million, net loss of NT$714 million and net loss per share of NT$1.72.

GET has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.191 billion for October, growing 4.70% sequentially and 26.52% on year, and those of NT$9.577 billion for January-October, dropped 29.38% on year.

GET said United Renewable Energy, a new company to be formed by consolidating solar cell makers Neo Solar Power, Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy, has asked it to join the new entity, but only preliminary talks have been held and no conclusion has been reached.

Meanwhile, GET plans to invite fellow maker Danen Technology and solar cell maker Motech Industries to form a diamond wire alliance.

A GET-made solar wafer.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017