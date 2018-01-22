Taiwan telecom operators begin offering IoT applications

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based telecom operators including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) have begun promoting related IoT applications as they are preparing to kick off commercial 5G operations in 2020, according to industry sources.

Taiwan Mobile is currently focusing on the development of global eSIM (eUICC) and SIM management platforms as it believes with the help of eSIM services, IoT devices will be used for manufacturing, logistics, channel marketing and terminal operation globally without the need to change SIM cards.

Using such eSIM services, enterprise clients can also reduce their cross-border roaming costs and shorten logistics management, according to sources from Taiwan Mobile.

FET is pushing the commercial operations of its NB-IoT networks for applications including smart street lamps, smart manufacturing and IoV services. FET also aims to set up a network of 8,000 connected points for its NB-IoT networks in the first half of 2018.

Meanwhile, CHT has unveiled its in-house developed IoT service platform for applications including fast connection, information security, smart traffic control, smart environmental protection monitoring and smart analyzing.

CHT said it plans to kick off the commercial operation of its IoT service platform before year-end 2018.

FET promoting its NB-IoT network for smart applications

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018