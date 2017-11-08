Chunghwa Telecom to join IoT investment fund

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has decided to invest an amount of not exceeding NT$600 million (US$19.88 million) in an IoT investment fund run by the Taiwan government-backed Taiwania Capital Management as a means to enhance its deployment in the IoT market, according to company sources.

The investment in the IoT fund will give CHT access to the advanced IoT R&D clusters in Taiwan and Silicon Valley, as well as latest market information of a number of industries such as cloud services, big data analysis, 5G networks and applications, and artificial intelligence (AI), said the sources.

CHT has continued its deployments in the IoT sector, including its plans to team up with a total of 15 major cities and counties in Taiwan to develop related smart city applications, while building up its NB-IoT networks, said the sources.