Taiwan market: OTT device players expected to acquire viewers from CHT

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

With Chunghwa Telecom's (CHT) multimedia content offered via its MOD services shrinking significantly due to disputes with content providers, several over-the-top (OTT) device players are expected to benefit from viewers looking for alternative options.

Currently, CHT has around 1.35 million subscribers for its MOD services. OTT devices such as Xiaomi's Mi Box and Foxconn Electronics' (Hon Hai Precision Industry) Bandott are expected to enjoy increasing sales.

The OTT device players have already started pushing new promotions with content providers to attract demand, while telecom carriers and Internet service providers such as Asia Pacific Telecom, Yahoo and TBC are also releasing new multimedia OTT combinations.