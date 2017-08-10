Samsung executive expected to leave for SMIC

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Mong-song Liang, formerly a senior director of R&D at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) advanced modules technology division, will soon leave Samsung and join China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), according to industry sources.

Liang was supposed to start working for SMIC earlier in 2017, but Samsung has been retaining Liang, the sources indicated. Liang's employment with Samsung will expire in 2017.

Liang has started to take his statutory leave since August, a signal he will soon depart from Samsung, the sources said. Another signal is that a former TSMC employee surnamed Tseng, who left TSMC with Liang and joined Samsung, has been recruited by SMIC since the end of July, the sources noted.

Speculation already circulated at the end of 2016 that Liang was going to join SMIC. Around that same time, the China-based IC foundry announced the appointment of Shang-yi Chiang, the former executive VP and co-chief operating officer overseeing R&D for TSMC, as an independent and non-executive director of the company. Liang used to work under the management of Chiang at TSMC.

Hiring Liang will allow SMIC to speed up its advanced process technology R&D, the sources said. SMIC is striving to move its 14nm FinFET process to volume production in 2018, and become among the pure-play foundries capable of making sub-10nm chips.

Liang is believed to have played a key role in allowing Samsung to beat TSMC in the 14/16nm FinFET race, and assisted the Korea-based vendor in taking back chip orders from Apple.

Liang became a professor at a Samsung-sponsored university in South Korea after resigning from his position as a senior director of R&D at TSMC's advanced modules technology division in 2009. The students he taught at the university were veteran Samsung employees. Liang became CTO of Samsung's system LSI division in July 2011.

TSMC sued Liang in a case involving trade secrets in late 2011. In August 2015, Taiwan's top court maintained the determination made by the second-instance court, prohibiting Liang from working for Samsung in any form until December 31, 2015. The ruling did provide TSMC enough time to defend its technology leadership position and enable it to win back Apple's chip orders.

Liang had worked for TSMC for nearly 20 years, and was one of the key figures assisting in TSMC's FinFET fabrication process development.