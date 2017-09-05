Samsung increases chip orders to Taiwan fabless firms

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Samsung Electronics has stepped up purchases of IC parts from its Taiwan-based suppliers, including fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) and RF component specialist Richwave Technology, and other fabless firms specializing in LCD driver ICs, touchscreen controllers, and other chips components for use in smartphones, according to industry sources.

Egistec, which used to supply fingerprint sensors to Samsung's entry-level and mid-range smartphones, has obtained orders for high-end and flagship models from the Korea-based vendor, said the sources.

Egistec has also started shipping fingerprint sensors to its new customers based in China, the sources said. Egistec will be striving to expand the number of its China-based customers in 2018, since orders from Samsung reportedly account for over 50% of the company's revenues.

Richwave with its new-generation RF solutions reportedly will enter the supply chain of Samsung's high-end smartphone line, the sources noted. Orders placed by Samsung are expected to buoy Richwave's sales performance through the end of 2017 or even 2018, the sources said.

In addition, Samsung, which used to source analog chips from mainly Richtek Technology - now a unit of MediaTek - has begun to diversify its analog suppliers. Champion Microelectronic has grabbed analog chip orders from Samsung, with the orders set to boost the company's revenues during the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.