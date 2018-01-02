LGD unveils 88-inch 8K OLED display

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

LG Display (LGD) has announced it has developed what it calls the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED display, boasting a resolution with 33 million pixels (7680×4320) - 16 times more than FHD (1920×1080) and four times more than UHD (3840×2160).

"The successful development of the world's first 8K OLED display is a milestone for the 8K era and underscores the exciting potential of OLED," said In-Byung Kang, executive vice president and chief technology officer at LGD. "OLED is clearly a next-generation technology leader and for this reason, LG Display is accelerating its research and development into OLED so that we can provide differentiated products to customers and markets."

The significance of ultra-high 8K resolution panel development is higher resolution without compromising brightness, according to LGD. Higher resolution is achieved by reducing the size of each pixel and in turn aperture ratio, unavoidably reducing brightness. As OLEDs are self-emissive and therefore less affected by aperture ratio, they are optimal for 8K panels. On the other hand, non-emissive LCDs should improve the performance of their backlight units (BLUs) when achieving higher resolution in order to compensate for the drop in aperture ratio and brightness. This leads to an increase in power consumption and material costs.

The 8K OLED displays can also maintain their slimmer design, as the self-emissive OLEDs do not need BLUs. LCDs with 8K resolution, however, inevitably get heavier and thicker because BLUs need to be placed directly behind the panels to achieve the same level of brightness and picture quality as 4K products, said LGD.

LGD said it uses its in-house innovations in panel design and fine processing to create 8K resolution OLED displays.

The 88-inch OLED display will be showcased at LGD's booth (#N 228) in the North Hall Meeting Room of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2018.

LG Display 88-inch 8K OLED

Photo: Company