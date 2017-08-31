WI Harper manages US$100 million fund to help Taiwan develop AI

Bryan Chuang, San Francisco; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

US-based venture capital firm WI Harper Group manages a fund jointly contributed by the Taiwan government (US$40 million) and other investors (US$60 million), in a bid to help Taiwan develop AI (artificial intelligence) technology, according to the company venture partner Norman Liang.

The government investment in the fund is meant to link Taiwan to AI startups in Silicon Valley, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology. Since WI Harper is a private company, the Taiwan government will not intervene in WI Harper's selecting investment targets but WI Harper will let the startups know they can capitalize on Taiwan's manufacturing capability and are welcome to set up AI R&D centers and recruit AI professionals in Taiwan, the ministry indicated.

US-based venture capital firms are interested in applying AI to communication, decision-making, automation and devices, and WI Harper has invested in startups engaged in such areas, Liang said.

Over the next 12 months, WI Harper is looking at AI applications for enterprise operations, smart city and IoT (Internet of Things), Liang noted. For example, AI can make business administration smart, hike accuracy in medical diagnosis, lessen work burden on medical personnel and replace work undertaken by call centers, Liang said.

WI Harper Group venture partner Norman Liang

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, August 2017