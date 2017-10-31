Alibaba setting up e-commerce hub in Malaysia

Lena Li, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

Alibaba Group and the Malaysia government are jointly developing a digital free trade zone (DFTZ) in the country, creating a platform for cross-border e-trade services in a bid to make Malaysia a logistics hub in the Southeast Asia market, according to Malaysia-based Chinese-language See Hua Daily News.

Malaysia Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai was cited in the report as saying the government has approved a project proposed by Green Hand, Alibaba's logistics subsidiary, to develop an e-commerce hub on at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Aeropolis with investment totaling MYR500 million (US$118 million) on a joint venture basis with Malaysia Airports Holdings.

The development includes construction of a logistics center by Lazada, Alibaba's Southeast Asia-based e-commerce arm, and Malaysia-based logistics operator Pos Aviation at investment of MYR29.5 million, the report said.

The aeropolis development project is part of DFTZ development. The world's top-20 air cargo service operators will be stationed in the aeropolis to provide logistics services with 1,250 air cargo flights a week in the future, the reported cited Liow as indicating.

Annual air cargo transportation via the aeropolis is expected to increase from 726,000 metric tons currently to three million metric tons in 2050. Upon completion of the aeropolis and with support by Port Klang, products delivered from the aeropolis are expected to reach any location in Southeast Asia within 72 hours, the report said.

According to Malaysia's National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap, the e-commerce market in the country will keep growing to MYR114 billion in 2020, taking up 6.4% of GDP in the year, Liow was cited as saying.