Alibaba to spend over US$15 billion on global R&D

Irene Chen, Hangzhou; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced that it will invest over CNY100 billion (US$15.177 billion) in the next three years into a global technology research and collaboration program.

The program, which is dubbed DAMO Academy, short for the academy for discovery, adventure, momentum and outlook, will focus on developing innovative technology to lower technological barriers, according to Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

As part of the program, Alibaba will set up research labs in Beijing, Hangzhou, San Mateo and Bellevue in the US, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and will recruit at least 100 top-notch researchers to join the program.

Those labs will undertake projects in areas of data intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), financial technologies, quantum computing and human-machine interaction.

Alibaba CTO Jeff Zhang will head the DAMO Academy. Meanwhile, the academy has also set up an academic advisory committee to provide guidance and recommendations for core research projects. Members of the committee include UC Berkeley professor Michael Jordan, computer scientist Henry Levy, Harvard and MIT professor George Church, and Avi Wigderson, professor of mathematics at the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton.

DAMO's research program will be "at the forefront of developing next-generation technology that will spur the growth of Alibaba and our partners," Zhang said in a statement.

Alibaba CTO Jeff Zhang.

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, October 2017