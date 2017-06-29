MWC Shanghai 2017: HP, Alibaba showcasing education 2-in-1 device

Aaron Lee, Shanghai; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

China-based Alibaba and Hewlett-Packard (HP) have announced the HP YunOS Book 10 G1 2-in-1 device featuring YunOS operating system developed by Alibaba at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2017. The device will mainly be pushed into the education sector.

The HP YunOS Book 10 G1 features a 10.1-inch display, 5-megapixel camera and Intel Atom processor. The device will not sell through regular retail channels, and will form partnership with educational units. Currently, Alibaba has partnered with 15 smart classroom software designers to create educational content for the device.

The 2-in-1 device will become available in August in order to catch up the school semester in September. The price for the product has not been announced.

Since Google was not able to enter China’s education market with its Chromebook products, HP and Alibaba’s cooperation is expected to generate strong demand from China’s education sector

Alibaba also launched three smartphones using YunOS; one mainly targeting students, using a 5.5-inch display and fingerprint detection to provide security and Yun cloud computing services.

HP YunOS Book 10 G1 2-in-1 device

Photo: Company