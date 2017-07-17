Taipei, Monday, July 17, 2017 18:36 (GMT+8)
China market: Unmanned retail store sales on the rise
Claire Sung, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

In the China market, transaction value at unmanned retail stores in 2017 will total CNY38.94 billion (US$5.73 billion) and will increase to CNY1.8 trillion in 2022, while the number of shoppers at unmanned retail stores will grow from six million in 2017 to 245 million in 2022, according to China-based consulting company iiMedia Research.

China-based DeepBlue Technology has unveiled its unmanned retail operation system QuiXmart. In June 2017, DeepBlue Technology cooperated with Ant Financial Services, Alipay and Nvidia to unveil three models of Take Go, a QuiXmart-based system enabling no bill accounting and purchase payments at unmanned retail stores. China-based beverage maker Wahaha has signed with DeepBlue Technology for 3-year procurement of 100,000 units of Take Go and China-based dairy maker Yili Group plans to adopt Take Go at stores in more than 2,000 residential communities in China.

Blibee and Lawson are unmanned convenience store chains in the China market. Alibaba unveiled Tao Cafe at the Taobao Maker Festival 2017 in Hangzhou City, eastern China, during July 8-12, an unmanned retail store equipped with biometric technology to verify customers, a camera and sensor system to record inventory and customers picking up merchandise, as well as an unmanned accounting and payment system to let customers settle bills.

Currently in the China market, unmanned retail stores use either machine vision technology or RFID technology matched with automatic vending machines.

Tao Cafe unmanned accounting and payment system
Photo: Alibaba

