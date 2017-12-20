Taipei, Thursday, December 21, 2017 07:37 (GMT+8)
China market: Smartphone brands launch limited editions to promote brand image
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, have waged a new round of promotional campaigns by launching limited editions of their premier models in order to ramp up their brand image and market share, according to industry sources.

Huawei has added a Porsche Design edition to its newly released Mate 10 product family, which also include Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, as it has been trying to enhance its presence in the high-end smartphone market.

With an exclusive design and limited production volume, sales of the Mate 10 Porsche Design have been brisk, resulting in shortages in some end markets, said the sources.

Oppo has recently released a red-colored Star Screen New Year Edition for its Oppo R11s. This red version is believed to use the so-called "Star Screen" technology, which allows Oppo to build in a smooth gradient from the red metal body of the R11s and blend into the display of the phone.

The Star Screen version is priced at CNY3,199 (US$485) for the China market and it will become available starting December 25.

Vivo has unveiled a special "star red" colored variant of its flagship model Vivo X20. The special Vivo X20 is limited and will be offered in a Christmas gift box.

Aside the difference in color and an additional gift box, which will also include a scarf and phone case, the Christmas edition of the Vivo X20 carries the same specifications as the regular one, including a 6.01-inch 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, a dual 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear cameras, and a 12-megapixel front camera.

