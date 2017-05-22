Taipei, Tuesday, May 23, 2017 15:31 (GMT+8)
Alibaba nets CNY4.12 per share for 1Q17
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding has released its financial report for fiscal fourth-quarter 2017 (ended March 31, 2017), posting consolidated revenues of CNY38.579 billion (US$5.605 billion), growing 59.5% on year; net operating profit of CNY9.532 billion, up 86.5%; net profit of CNY9.852 billion, up 85.4%; and net EPS of CNY4.12.

The revenues included CNY31.57 billion from core e-commerce services; CNY2.163 billion from Alibaba Cloud public cloud computing services; CNY3.927 billion from digital media and entertainment services; and CNY919 million from innovation initiatives and other services, Alibaba said.

Of the core e-commerce revenues, 81.8% came from domestic retail shopping (B2C and C2C); 4.7% from domestic wholesale trading; 7.7% from international retail shopping; and 4.8% from international wholesale trading.

As of the end of March 2017, Alibaba had 454 million active retail buyers, 507 million mobile active users and 874,000 payable users of Alibaba Cloud services in the China market.

For fiscal year 2017 (April 2016-March 2017), Alibaba recorded consolidated revenues of CNY158.273 billion, increasing 56.5% on year; net operating profit of CNY48.055 billion, up 65.1%; net profit of CNY41.226 billion, down 42.2%; and net EPS of CNY16.97.

